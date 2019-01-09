Almost 38 million people affected by 'family monsters' such as money, Family Action charity reveals

Almost 38 million people are affected by the main pressures on families such as money, health, and quality time together, according to new research.

The research, carried out for charity Family Action, revealed three in four adults in Britain say their close family is under pressure.

The charity is starting a national conversation about 'family monsters' - the everyday pressures on families.

The campaign aims to stop these main pressures from becoming overwhelming by helping families find ways to talk about and face their pressures together.