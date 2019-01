Fatal stabbing of 14-year-old moped rider was targeted attack, police say

The scene where a 14-year-old boy died on Tuesday evening. Credit: John Stillwell/PA

A 14-year-old boy riding a moped who was mown down by a car and then stabbed multiple times died in a targeted attack, police have said. The teenager was murdered in an area notorious for drug dealing and blighted by so-called county lines gangs that are known to exploit children. Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said the age of the victim “beggars belief” as a section 60 order was put in place to allow officers to search anyone in the vicinity of the scene for weapons. In 2018, around a fifth (17%) of homicide victims in London were teenagers, most of whom were stabbed. The youngest were 15.

Police at the scene in Bickley Road in Leyton, Waltham Forest. Credit: Press Association

The boy was rammed off the moped by a black Mercedes at around 6.30pm on Tuesday in Bickley Road, Leyton, east London, and was then stabbed several times by three attackers as he lay unconscious in the road. Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, from the Metropolitan Police murder squad, said: “Everything that we have learned about this attack so far indicates it was targeted and intent on lethal force from the outset. “We are doing everything we can to catch those who carried out this cowardly attack and bring them to justice.” Anthony Anderson, a mechanic who works near the scene, described the victim as “a very nice guy” whom he had tried to persuade to go to school and stay off the street. Locals also said there were moped gangs of young people in the area and that drug dealing regularly took place. Ali Yamah, a tyre fitter who has worked opposite Bickley Road for 17 years, said the area could be intimidating at night.

The incident happened in Bickley Road, Leyton on Tuesday evening. Credit: PA Graphics

The 48-year-old said: “In my experience here there is drug dealing, this is the main source. In the evening, now it’s winter time, they put on masks.” He added: “Sometimes we are afraid, people are afraid of this kind of behaviour.” Mr Anderson said he would often give the victim “fatherly advice” and thought he was older than 14 because he had a mature attitude. He last saw the teenager, who would sometimes come to get his bike fixed, walking down the alley last week. Speaking outside the garage where he works, he said: “He’s somebody I really spoke to a lot, tried to get him off the street, tried to just get him to go to school … it really, really hit me when I heard last night.”

Flowers at the scene of the stabbing Credit: John Stillwell/PA

The murder took place in the borough of Waltham Forest, in north-east London, which has has been blighted by gang crime, with the local authority ploughing £3 million over the next four years into a prevention programme. It commissioned a report, published in the summer of 2018, which found that rival county lines gangs were operating in the area and fighting over control of the drugs market. Police patrols were stepped up in the area in the wake of the killing.

Forensic investigators at the scene in Leyton, in the London Borough of Waltham Forest Credit: Yui Mok/PA