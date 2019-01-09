Finance Secretary facing questions as councils claim cuts ‘inevitable’

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is facing questions about the impact of his budget on councils after local authority leaders warned cuts were now “inevitable” to services which had previously been protected.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Local Government and Communities Committee are due to question both Mr Mackay and Gail Macgregor, the resources spokeswoman for the council umbrella group Cosla.

It comes as Holyrood steps up its scrutiny of the Finance Secretary’s proposed tax and spending plans for 2019-20.

Mr Mackay has already insisted councils will get a real-terms increase in both their revenue and capital funding, with cash for local government to total £11.1 billion in the coming year.