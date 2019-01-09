Furious Commons scenes as Bercow caught in Brexit storm

John Bercow faced a backlash from Conservative MPs over the amendment brought by Dominic Grieve. Credit: PA

The Commons Speaker faced a backlash from Conservative MPs after selecting an amendment that forces Theresa May to return with a revised EU exit plan within three sitting days if her original Brexit deal is defeated. John Bercow was at the centre of furious Commons scenes before MPs voted in favour of the amendment with a majority of 11, with several Tory Brexiteers furious he had allowed the vote on the issue. The amendment is aimed at speeding up the process for the government to bring forward a Brexit plan B if the prime minister's deal is rejected by the Commons on Tuesday. Mr Bercow stood by his decision, telling the Commons: “I’m trying to do the right thing and make the right judgments. That is what I have tried to do and what I will go on doing.” Former minister Mark Francois, deputy chairman of the Eurosceptic European Research Group (ERG), claimed Mr Bercow was not following his own rules.

Raising a point of order after PMQs, Mr Francois said: “You have said again and again you’re a servant of this House and we take you at your word, and I have heard you many times on points of order when people have challenged you say ‘I cannot do X or Y because I am bound by a motion of the House’. “You have done that multiple times in my experience, so why are you overruling this today?” Mr Bercow said the answer was "simple". “He referred to a motion and he said that no motion in this context, for the purposes of precis, may be moved other then by a Minister of the Crown. ‘Tis so," he said. “We’re not speaking here of a motion but of an amendment to a motion. I’m sorry but there is a distinction between a motion and an amendment. “What he says about a motion I accept but it doesn’t relate to an amendment. That is the answer.”

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom noted there were “some concerns” about Mr Bercow’s decision and asked him to confirm that his decision was taken with “full advice” from the Commons clerk and other parliamentary advisers. Mr Bercow confirmed he consulted the clerk and officials, saying the advice was given to him “privately and that’s absolutely proper”. He said: “It’s also true I had a written note from the clerk from which I quoted in responding to the first point of order.”

MPs voted in favour of speeding up the process for the government to bring forward a Brexit plan B. Credit: ITV News