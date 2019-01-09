Charlotte Brown's father says it is 'indefensible' for speedboat killer Jack Shepherd's lawyer not to help locate him

The father of a woman who died in a speedboat crash says it is "ethically and morally indefensible" for her killer's lawyer not to find out where he is.

Jack Shepherd disappeared during his trial over the death of his date Charlotte Brown.

He was convicted in his absence of manslaughter by gross negligence and sentenced to six years imprisonment in July last year, but has now been given permission to appeal, despite being on the run.

His solicitor Richard Egan told ITV News he has "no idea" where Shepherd is and that he has "a duty to act for him in his best interests".

But Charlotte's father Graham Brown said he disagreed with Mr Egan's position.

Mr Brown said: "Legally he may be correct, ethically and morally I find it indefensible.

"I cannot see how a fugitive can receive taxpayers' funding to launch this appeal. It defies belief to the layman in the street, surely this is not what the legal aid system is for?

"He says he has no idea of his whereabouts, surely he should be, as a matter of duty, asking that question of his client."