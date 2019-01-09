- ITV Report
-
Charlotte Brown's father says it is 'indefensible' for speedboat killer Jack Shepherd's lawyer not to help locate him
The father of a woman who died in a speedboat crash says it is "ethically and morally indefensible" for her killer's lawyer not to find out where he is.
Jack Shepherd disappeared during his trial over the death of his date Charlotte Brown.
He was convicted in his absence of manslaughter by gross negligence and sentenced to six years imprisonment in July last year, but has now been given permission to appeal, despite being on the run.
His solicitor Richard Egan told ITV News he has "no idea" where Shepherd is and that he has "a duty to act for him in his best interests".
But Charlotte's father Graham Brown said he disagreed with Mr Egan's position.
Mr Brown said: "Legally he may be correct, ethically and morally I find it indefensible.
"I cannot see how a fugitive can receive taxpayers' funding to launch this appeal. It defies belief to the layman in the street, surely this is not what the legal aid system is for?
"He says he has no idea of his whereabouts, surely he should be, as a matter of duty, asking that question of his client."
Police say there has been "no tangible trace" of Shepherd since he last appeared in court, despite him subsequently contacting his lawyers.
Mr Egan said: "The fact I'm in contact with him does not mean I know where he is.
"He is entitled to contact his lawyer, I have a duty to act for him in his best interests.
"I'm not part of the police, it's not my duty to dob him in or say what I know about him."
Mr Egan refused to reveal how he was in contact with Shepherd or whether he was advising the fugitive to attend his appeal.
Ms Brown, 24, died after Shepherd handed her the controls of his speedboat and it struck a submerged log which tipped them into the icy waters of the Thames in December 2015.
Shepherd was sentenced to six years imprisonment last year after disappearing part way through the trial.
In December, he was given permission to challenge his conviction by a judge at the Court of Appeal.