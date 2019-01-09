- ITV Report
-
Lawyer of fugitive speedboat killer Jack Shepherd says he has 'no idea' where he is
The lawyer of fugitive Jack Shepherd, who disappeared during his trial over the death of his date Charlotte Brown in a speedboat crash, has denied knowing where he is.
Shepherd has been given permission to appeal his conviction for manslaughter by gross negligence - despite refusing to give himself up to the authorities.
Police says there has been "no tangible trace" of Shepherd since he last appeared in court, despite him subsequently contacting his lawyers.
His solicitor Richard Egan told ITV News he has "no idea" where Shepherd is.
Mr Egan said: "The fact I'm in contact with him does not mean I know where he is.
"He is entitled to contact his lawyer, I have a duty to act for him in his best interests.
"I'm not part of the police, it's not my duty to dob him in or say what I know about him."
Mr Egan refused to reveal how he was in contact with Shepherd or whether he was advising the fugitive to attend his appeal.
Ms Brown, 24, died after Shepherd handed her the controls of his speedboat and it struck a submerged log which tipped them into the icy waters of the Thames in December 2015.
Shepherd was convicted in his absence and sentenced to six years imprisonment in July last year after disappearing part way through the trial.
In December, he was given permission to challenge his conviction by a judge at the Court of Appeal.
Ms Brown's parents say Shepherd is making a mockery of justice and accused his legal team of going above and beyond their obligations.
Mr Egan said he had "empathy and sympathy" for their position but that he is just doing his professional duty.
"I understand the appalling nature of what they've been through but my job is a professional and I have duties as a professional," he said.
"I'm not protecting a fugitive, my job is to act as Mr Shepherd's lawyer, as such I do have certain duties and responsibilities."
Mr Egan said the submission of an appeal was part of the legal process.
According to reports, Shepherd has received nearly £100,000 in legal aid while on the run, a figure Mr Egan described as "hysterical".
"There's been a lot of misinformation about costs in relation to the appeal," he said. "We will not get a single penny for appealing Mr Jack Shepherd's case."
Mr Egan added: "The only funding will be for the barrister who attends the appeal and makes submissions on his behalf. He will be paid for his time to do that."
The Prime Minister's official spokesman has said the case raised "significant public concerns" and urged Shepherd to hand himself in.
During the Old Bailey trial, the court heard how Shepherd had bought the 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte GTO speedboat from Gumtree to "pull women".
In the months before Ms Brown's death, he had entertained up to 10 women on the 1980s model, having invited them back to his houseboat.
During that time, he had been caught speeding by marine police more than once and advised on the importance of wearing a life jacket.