Lawyer of fugitive speedboat killer Jack Shepherd says he has 'no idea' where he is

The lawyer of fugitive Jack Shepherd, who disappeared during his trial over the death of his date Charlotte Brown in a speedboat crash, has denied knowing where he is. Shepherd has been given permission to appeal his conviction for manslaughter by gross negligence - despite refusing to give himself up to the authorities. Police says there has been "no tangible trace" of Shepherd since he last appeared in court, despite him subsequently contacting his lawyers. His solicitor Richard Egan told ITV News he has "no idea" where Shepherd is.

Mr Egan said: "The fact I'm in contact with him does not mean I know where he is. "He is entitled to contact his lawyer, I have a duty to act for him in his best interests. "I'm not part of the police, it's not my duty to dob him in or say what I know about him." Mr Egan refused to reveal how he was in contact with Shepherd or whether he was advising the fugitive to attend his appeal.

Jack Shepherd has not been seen since he last appeared in court. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Ms Brown, 24, died after Shepherd handed her the controls of his speedboat and it struck a submerged log which tipped them into the icy waters of the Thames in December 2015. Shepherd was convicted in his absence and sentenced to six years imprisonment in July last year after disappearing part way through the trial. In December, he was given permission to challenge his conviction by a judge at the Court of Appeal. Ms Brown's parents say Shepherd is making a mockery of justice and accused his legal team of going above and beyond their obligations. Mr Egan said he had "empathy and sympathy" for their position but that he is just doing his professional duty. "I understand the appalling nature of what they've been through but my job is a professional and I have duties as a professional," he said. "I'm not protecting a fugitive, my job is to act as Mr Shepherd's lawyer, as such I do have certain duties and responsibilities."

Charlotte Brown died after the speedboat struck a submerged log. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA