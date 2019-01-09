Katie Price pleads guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance

Former glamour model Katie Price has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance after she mistakenly believed her ban had come to an end.

The 40-year-old was summonsed to Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to answer the charges after she was spotted driving on the A24 near her West Sussex home on July 25 while a six-month driving ban was still in place.

The reality star had driven back from the short stay car park at Gatwick Airport to Dial Post, a hamlet near Horsham, after travelling by train into London to take her son to a medical appointment, the court heard.

She made the discovery after being phoned by a newspaper informing her she had breached her ban which was later confirmed with police, magistrates were told.