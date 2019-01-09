London’s Air Ambulance proud to be celebrating milestone with Duke of Cambridge

London’s Air Ambulance staff are “so proud” to be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the service being founded with the Duke of Cambridge, the charity’s medical director has said. William, a former pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance, will meet emergency responders on Wednesday to mark the occasion. London’s Air Ambulance is a “global leader” in emergency response, according to the charity’s medical director Dr Gareth Davies.

The service has treated nearly 40,000 patients since its inception according to Dr Davies, who added: “We have actually stopped counting the number of patients that have had their lives saved.” London’s Air Ambulance, which currently has two helicopters that operate between 8am and sunset, takes “the hospital out into the street”, according to Dr Davies. “Every day, the group of patients we are treating are those that are literally in the dying process,” he added. “We are very fortunate to be able to be involved in that and try to turn it around.” London’s Air Ambulance performed the first roadside open heart surgery, according to the charity, and crews can also carry out blood transfusions and administer general anaesthetic away from the hospital. The charity’s responders have been on scene for some of the worst incidents in the capital over the last three decades including the Bishopsgate IRA bombing in 1993 and the 1999 Paddington train crash. However, Dr Davies said the day of the 7/7 terror attacks in 2005 was the biggest in the charity’s history.

The July 7 terror attacks provided the biggest challenge for the air ambulance Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/PA