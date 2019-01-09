Love Island's Chris Hughes reveals brother has testicular cancer

A Love Island contestant who underwent a check for testicular cancer on live television has revealed his brother has been diagnosed with the disease.

Chris Hughes said his brother, Ben, discovered a lump after being prompted to check himself following the reality TV star's testicular examination on ITV's This Morning last November.

Hughes, who has had a number of operations on his testicles after discovering an issue at the age of 14, was praised when he underwent the live check to raise awareness.

The 26-year-old wanted to demonstrate how quick and easy - and important - it is to self-examine, in order to avoid further issues developing, including testicular cancer.

Writing on Instagram on Wednesday, Hughes revealed that his TV appearance had prompted his brother to check himself and discover a lump.

He posted a picture of himself and Ben as youngsters, where he said it was a "sad day".