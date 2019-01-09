Ministers warned over second Brexit referendum vote

Ministers will not be able to ignore demands by MPs for a second EU referendum if Theresa May’s Brexit deal is voted down in the Commons, pro-Remain campaigners have warned. A report drawn up by the cross-party People’s Vote campaign said that if a majority of MPs were prepared to vote for a fresh referendum, they could force the Government’s hand. The warning comes amid widespread expectations the Government is heading for defeat in next week’s “meaningful vote” on the deal, with opposition from both pro-Leave and pro-Remain Tories.

While it acknowledged there was not yet a majority in the Commons for another referendum, the report said support was growing, with MPs from all parties having rejected a no-deal Brexit. Under the terms of the EU (Withdrawal) Act, if the deal is rejected MPs will then vote on a further motion setting out how the Government intends to proceed, most likely in mid February. This, the report said, would be the point at which an amendment calling for a second referendum – including an option to remain in the EU – would have the “optimal chance” of success. Although it acknowledged such an amendment would not be legally binding, the report said it would “in practice be politically binding on the Government”. In the “unlikely event” ministers tried to ignore such a vote and and force a “last-minute capitulation” by MPs or leave the EU without a deal, the report said MPs would have a range of mechanisms to make them back down.

Lord Kerr says the EU would willingly allow a postponement of Brexit Credit: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA