MPs vote to further bind Theresa May's hands on Brexit

MPs have voted to further bind Theresa May's hands on Brexit - if she loses her deal next week - by 308 to 297. Historic.

The main impact is to transfer significant power to MPs to determine what kind of Brexit or no-Brexit the UK will have because - as and when - Theresa May loses the vote on her Brexit plan next week, she will have to report to parliament in three working days on what comes next.

This will take the form of a motion she lays before the Commons. And this motion would be amendable, as I understand it.

So at that point MPs could - at last, some would say - vote on what form of Brexit or no-Brexit (via a referendum) they would support. Huge.