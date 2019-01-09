National Theatre supports showing of Calais migrant play for Sajid Javid

The National Theatre has offered to support a performance of a play about Calais refugees for Home Secretary Sajid Javid. Mr Javid was criticised for questioning whether people risking their lives crossing the English Channel are “genuine” refugees and defended his decision to declare the migrant crossings a “major incident”. He had been accused of “positioning for the forthcoming Tory leadership battle”.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has been criticised for questioning whether people risking their lives crossing the English Channel are ‘genuine’ refugees Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

More than 200 migrants have arrived in the UK by boat since November and 543 attempts to cross the Channel were recorded in 2018. Now, Good Chance Theatre, which has staged plays in the Calais Jungle refugee camp, has offered to host a performance of The Jungle for Mr Javid. The Jungle is written by British playwrights Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson and depicts a grim year inside the camp.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.