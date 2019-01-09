Olivia Colman's The Favourite leads Bafta film award nominations

Olivia Colman has been nominated in the leading actress category for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Credit: 21st Century Fox

Olivia Colman's film The Favourite leads the race for this year's Bafta Awards, with 12 nominations, including for best film and outstanding British film. Ms Colman has been nominated in the leading actress category for her role as Queen Anne in the dark comedy drama, just days after winning a Golden Globe. Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each have seven nominations, while Vice has six and BlacKkKlansman has five. Christian Bale, Steve Coogan, Claire Foy, Rachel Weisz and Richard E Grant are all among the British acting nominees.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Colman will compete against Glenn Close for The Wife, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Viola Davis for Widows. Vice star Christian Bale, who also won a Golden Globe at the weekend, has been given a Bafta nod in the leading actor category. Rami Malek, another Golden Globe winner, has been nominated in the same category for his role in Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody. They will both battle Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Steve Coogan for Stan and Ollie and Viggo Mortensen for Green Book. Along with Weisz and Stone, Amy Adams, Claire Foy and Margot Robbie are in the supporting actress category for their roles in Vice, First Man and Mary, Queen of Scots respectively.

Rachel Weisz is nominated for supporting actress in The Favourite. Credit: 21st Century Fox

The supporting actor nominees are Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman, Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Richard E Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sam Rockwell for Vice and Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy. Cooper has received his first Bafta directing nomination for his directorial debut A Star Is Born, and he will compete against Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War and Lanthimos for The Favourite. Along with The Favourite, the best film nominees are BlacKkKlansman, Green Book, Roma and A Star Is Born.

Rami Malek, another Golden Globe winner, has been nominated for his role in Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody. Credit: 21st Century Fox