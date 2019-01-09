Parents plugging school funding gap as NI without government for two years

Parents are buying about £60 worth of supplies per school child every month to plug an education funding gap following the collapse of Stormont powersharing, a principal said. Hard-pressed families have struggled to make extra “voluntary” contributions for items like stationery, as head teachers address an official spending squeeze, public meetings with parents have shown. It is only one element of the public services feeling the effect after years with no ministers to take decisions. Scores of pubs have closed due to unreformed red tape and taxation while major road building projects have been delayed. Sinn Fein’s late Stormont deputy first minister Martin McGuinness stepped aside two years ago on Wednesday in protest at his former powersharing partner the DUP’s handling of a botched green energy scheme. The impasse has created a decision-making logjam.

Geri Cameron, president of the National Association of Head Teachers in Northern Ireland, said: “It is totally unsatisfactory, parents have had a very strong voice in telling us that it is not sustainable.” The budget for schools has reduced by about 10% in real terms over the past five years. The union leader added: “Schools are now at crisis point.”

Rancour between the two main political parties over Brexit means it has been months since substantive political talks aimed at restoring devolution have happened Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Charlene Brooks, chief executive of Parenting NI, a family support organisation, said families were expected to buy extra items like stationery and contribute to the cost of particular lessons. “Parents have made it very clear that this has had an additional financial and emotional strain. “They talk about a voluntary contribution but if one parent does not make it does that mean that their child is left out of a lesson and is more vulnerable to being picked on? “Does that mean that that child stands out from the group? “There appear to be much greater expectations on parents to pay towards things that they would not have to in the past.”

