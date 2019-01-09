PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May condemn abuse hurled at MPs

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May have both condemned abuse hurled at MPs and journalists in areas around Parliament, as the two faced off in the first PMQs of the year. It comes after Conservative former minister Anna Soubry was branded a “Nazi” by protesters during television interviews. The PM said: “Politicians and the media should be able to go about their work without harassment and intimidation.” Mr Corbyn added: “We have to be clear that intimidation is wrong outside this building, as it is wrong in any other aspect of life in this country, and we have to create a safe space for political debate.”

Speaker John Bercow Credit: PA

On Tuesday the Speaker of the House John Bercow called for police to tackle 'toxic' attacks on MPs outside parliament.

In a PMQs dominated by the upcoming Brexit debate, Jeremy Corbyn demanded Theresa May calls a general election if her Brexit deal is defeated by MPs next week. He also repeatedly pushed Mrs May to rule out a no-deal Brexit. The PM defended her Government’s efforts to prepare for the prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a deal and dismissed holding a general election. She also attempted to ease concerns over Northern Ireland by insisting the Commons will get a vote on whether to extend the Brexit transition period or trigger the backstop if no trade deal is concluded by the end of 2020.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons Credit: PA

Mr Corbyn described this proposal as “window dressing” and said MPs want to see “clear legal changes” to the Withdrawal Agreement. He went on to accuse Mrs May of “recklessly wasting time” and “holding the country to ransom with the threat of a no deal”. Mrs May gave a nod to the pre-Christmas row which saw Mr Corbyn accused of muttering “stupid woman”, a claim he denied, as she replied: “The only way to avoid no deal is to vote for the deal, if he is uncertain about what I am saying perhaps I can give him a tip: he might like to use a lip reader.” The Opposition leader pressed further on getting guarantees from Mrs May about legal changes to the Brexit deal before listing concerns over no-deal raised by Cabinet ministers. He said: “The £4.2 billion of public money is being wastefully allocated to no-deal planning. “Will the Prime Minister listen to the clearly expressed will of the House last night, end this costly charade and rule out no deal?” Mrs May reiterated a deal must be backed to avoid a no-deal Brexit, noting: “He stands there complaining about money being spent on no-deal preparations. “So, on Wednesday he’s saying we shouldn’t be spending money on no-deal preparations. On Monday he said no-deal preparations were too little too late. “He can’t have it both ways – either we’re doing too much or too little. “So perhaps he can break his usual habit and actually give us a decision – which is it?”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Credit: PA