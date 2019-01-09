Priory faces large fine after death of Amy El-Keria, 14

The Priory is facing a fine of millions of pounds for breaching health and safety laws after a 14-year-old girl with a history of suicide attempts hanged herself in its care.

Amy El-Keria was found in her room at Ticehurst House in East Sussex in November 2012 while receiving treatment at the Priory, which runs mental health services as part of a contract with the NHS.

A criminal investigation was launched by the Health and Safety Executive into the private mental healthcare group after her death.

On Wednesday afternoon the London-based company indicated a guilty plea after being charged under health and safety laws with being an employer failing to discharge its duty to ensure people were not exposed to risk.

The packed courtroom heard the company would be admitting the offence formally at a Crown Court sentencing hearing next month in front of a judge with the power to impose an unlimited fine.

The company has a turnover of £134 million for the year ending 2016 and the starting point for the fine would be £2.4 million, Sarah Le Fevre, prosecuting, said.