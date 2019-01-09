Tory MP Craig Mackinlay cleared of falsifying election expenses

Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay has been acquitted of falsifying his election expenses for his 2015 campaign against then-Ukip leader Nigel Farage. But senior Tory party official Marion Little, who was said to have effectively run the campaign to fend off the challenge from Mr Farage, was found guilty of two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence under the Serious Crime Act 2007. Little’s conviction came after the jury was told “the law was simply abandoned” as the Tories set out to ensure victory over Mr Farage.

Marion Little Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

South Thanet MP Mr Mackinlay, 52, had been accused of failing to declare more than £60,000 spent on staffing, hotels and advertising. Prosecutors said he ignored strict spending limits to beat Mr Farage, and told Southwark Crown Court Mr Mackinlay’s victory could have been declared void had the true position been known. But a jury at Southwark Crown Court acquitted him of two charges of knowingly making a false election expenses declaration under the Representation of the People Act 1983 after deliberating for 53 hours and 29 minutes, having retired on December 5. Mr Mackinlay’s election agent Nathan Gray, 29, from Hawkhurst, Kent, was earlier acquitted of making a false election expenses declaration.

Nathan Gray Credit: Victoria Jones/PA