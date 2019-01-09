Tory rebels vow to prevent no-deal Brexit

MPs are set to resume their debate on Theresa May’s Brexit deal as rebel Tories made clear they were ready to wage a parliamentary guerrilla campaign to prevent a no-deal break if she is defeated. The Commons will begin five days of debate on Wednesday culminating in the “meaningful vote” next week which could determine the fate of her Government. It comes after the Prime Minister dramatically pulled a vote before Christmas, admitting she was heading for defeat in the face of opposition from both pro-Leave and pro-Remain Tories.

Theresa May will seek the support of MPs for her Brexit deal Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Ahead of the debate, MPs opposed to a no-deal break were flexing their muscles on Tuesday evening to inflict another bruising defeat on the Government. Twenty Conservative MPs joined opposition parties in backing a cross-party amendment to the Finance Bill intended to limit the Government’s powers to make tax changes in the event of no-deal. The rebels included former ministers Ken Clarke, Sir Michael Fallon, Justine Greening, Dominic Grieve, Sir Oliver Letwin and Sam Gyimah. Sir Oliver, who supports Mrs May’s deal, said they were ready to table similar amendments to other Brexit legislation to warn they were ready to put paid to “this disastrous proposal”. “The majority in this House will sustain itself, and we will not allow a

no-deal exit to occur on March 29,” he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Downing Street insisted the amendment – tabled by senior Labour MP Yvette Cooper and Tory former cabinet minister Nicky Morgan – was no more than an “inconvenience” which would not prevent the Government collecting taxes. But supporters said the vote – of 303 to 296 – showed there was now a clear majority of MPs who would oppose a no-deal if Mrs May cannot, as many expect, win the backing of the Commons for her agreement. Among Brexiteers there was some suspicion as to why ministers chose to oppose a relatively minor amendment rather than avoid defeat by letting it go through unopposed. Steve Baker, a leading member of the pro Brexit European Research Group, suggested it was a “whipping tactic” to “deliberately advertise weakness” in the hope of persuading pro-Brexit MPs to back the deal rather than risk remaining in the EU. The Prime Minister has said she is still seeking fresh assurances from the EU on the Northern Ireland backstop, intended to prevent the return of a hard border with the Republic, in a bid to win over sceptical MPs.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Downing Street had been hoping that MPs would come under pressure from their constituencies over the Christmas break to support the deal rather than risk the consequences of a disorderly no-deal break. But with the EU continuing to insist there could be no further negotiations, there was little sign that the parliamentary arithmetic had shifted significantly over the holiday period. Labour said the wording of the Government motion confirmed it would be a “continuation debate” and that MPs were being asked to vote on the exact same deal as before. Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “The delay to the meaningful vote has achieved nothing beyond wasting a month. “If the Government’s deal is defeated then a general election is the best way forward to give a new government a mandate.”

Jeremy Corbyn has said the delay to the Brexit vote has achieved nothing Credit: PA