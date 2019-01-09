Donald Trump urges wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’ in US TV address

US president Donald Trump has made a televised plea for border wall funding as he declared there is “a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul”. Addressing the nation from the Oval Office for the first time, Mr Trump argued for funding on security and humanitarian grounds as he sought to put pressure on newly empowered Democrats amid an extended partial US government shutdown. He told the country: "This is a humanitarian crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul. Last month 20,000 migrant children were illegally brought into the United States - a dramatic increase. These children are used as human pawns by vicious coyotes and ruthless gangs. "One in three women are sexually assaulted on the dangerous trek up from Mexico. Women and children are the biggest victims by far of our broken system."

Migrants run from tear gas at the US-Mexico border. Credit: AP Images

In the eight-minute address, Mr Trump also described the border as a "pipeline" for drugs and listed crimes committed in the US by "illegal aliens". "How much more American blood must we shed before Congress does its job?" He said. Mr Trump, who has long railed against illegal immigration at the border, has recently seized on humanitarian concerns to argue there is a broader crisis that can only be solved with a wall along the US-Mexico border. But critics say the security risks are overblown and his administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation. The president has been discussing the idea of declaring a national emergency to allow him to circumvent Congress and move forward with the wall. But he made no mention of such a declaration on Tuesday night.

Mr Trump called on Democrats to return to the White House to meet with him, saying it was “immoral” for “politicians to do nothing”. Previous meetings have led to no agreement as Mr Trump insists on the wall that was his signature promise in the 2016 presidential campaign. Responding in their own televised remarks, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Mr Trump of misrepresenting the situation on the border. Mr Schumer said Mr Trump “just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration”. The partial government shutdown has reached its 18th day, making the closure the second-longest in history. Ms Pelosi noted the House of Representatives passed legislation to reopen government on the first day of the new Congress. But Mr Trump rejects that legislation because it does not have funding for his border wall. She said: “The fact is: President Trump must stop holding the American people hostage, must stop manufacturing a crisis, and must reopen the government.”

A man in Mexico looks over the border into the US. Credit: AP

Democrats have vowed to block funding for a 5.7 billion US dollar (£4.5 billion) wall, which they say would be immoral and ineffective, and have called on Mr Trump to reopen shuttered portions of the government while border negotiations continue.