Prince William flies helicopter to hospital as he marks air ambulance anniversary

The Duke of Cambridge flew a helicopter to a London hospital as he celebrated the 30th anniversary of the capital’s air ambulance service.

Prince William, a former pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), boarded the aircraft at his home, Kensington Palace, and took the controls for the 25-minute trip.

The duke’s flight in London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s helicopter came as he was named the patron of the service’s 30th Anniversary Campaign, which aims to raise awareness about its work and support for the development of new facilities.

During the visit Prince William was shown a graphic demonstration of paramedics dealing with a stab victim, but in a lighter moment when given a card to mark wife Duchess Kate’s 37th birthday, confessed: "I did remember this morning - so I was OK."

The duke later said he had not flown since June but the charity’s chief pilot, Neil Jeffers, said he was impressed with the royal’s skills as an aviator.