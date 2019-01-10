All UK airports must buy anti-drone technology, says Defence Secretary

Drones have caused chaos at the UK’s two busiest airports in recent weeks Credit: PA

All UK airports must buy anti-drone equipment because the Royal Air Force should not have to step in every time the devices are flown near runways, according to the Defence Secretary. Technology which can detect and deter the gadgets is a “logical thing” for airports to invest in, Gavin Williamson said. The military has been called in to the UK’s two busiest airports in recent weeks after drone sightings caused flights to be grounded. Departures at Heathrow were suspended for an hour on Tuesday night, while the travel plans of 140,000 Gatwick passengers were affected over three days shortly before Christmas.

Both airports have said they will invest millions of pounds to tackle the threat from drones. A system which can detect, track and ground the devices has been installed on the roof of Gatwick’s South Terminal following last month’s chaos. Civil Aviation Authority figures show 120 near misses between drones and aircraft were reported in the year to December 4 2018, up 29% on the total of 93 in the whole of 2017. There were just six incidents recorded in 2014.

