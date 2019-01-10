Almost half LGBT Scots have experienced depression in last year – research

Almost half LGBT people in Scotland have experienced depression in the last year, according to new research. Equality charity Stonewall Scotland found 49% of LGBT people have experienced depression – including more than seven in 10 trans people (72%). The research, based on YouGov polling of more than 1,250 LGBT people in Scotland, found nearly a quarter (24%) have witnessed discrimination or negative remarks against LGBT people by healthcare staff, while one in six (16%) have deliberately harmed themselves in the last year. More than half of trans people (52%) said they had thought of taking their own life in the last year, while two in five (37%) have avoided seeking healthcare for fear of discrimination. Three in five (60%) LGBT people reported experiencing anxiety in the last year, including nearly four in five (77%) trans people.

Colin Macfarlane, director of the charity, said: “Last year, our research found an 89% increase over a five-year period in the proportion of LGBT people who had experienced a hate crime. “Sadly, this report highlights the impact that hostility and abuse have on mental health and wellbeing, with many lesbian, gay, bi and trans people in Scotland experiencing poor mental health this year. “It’s vital that LGBT people feel able to access quality healthcare when they need it, but this report shows they can expect to face unequal treatment and discrimination when accessing healthcare services. “Many LGBT people – particularly those who are trans – continue to be ‘outed’ without their consent, treated with inappropriate curiosity and subjected to unequal treatment by healthcare staff. “Consequently, LGBT people can be deterred from accessing NHS services, with many avoiding healthcare treatment for fear of discrimination.” The findings also indicate more than a quarter of LGBT people (27%) have encountered healthcare staff who have a lack of understanding about specific lesbian, gay and bi health needs. For trans people, that figure rose to nearly three in five (59%).

