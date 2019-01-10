Canadian town 'inundated' with stranded seals

A Canadian town has become "inundated" with stranded seals after frozen waters prevented them returning to the sea.

Dozens of the animals have been spotted around Roddickton-Bide Arm in Newfoundland, often in roads, doorways and gardens.

At least two of the seals have died - it is thought they were hit by cars - and there are concerns for the safety of the others, both due to vehicles and a lack of food.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) officials have been called in to help.

Local resident Brendon FitzPatrick tweeted photos of the seals around the town, including in the road and by a petrol station.