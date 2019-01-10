Heavy snowfall leaves 17 dead across Europe

Some 17 people have died following a week of heavy snowfall across continental Europe.

A 16-year-old boy is the latest person to lose his life after he was struck by an avalanche whilst skiing with family in the Austrian resort of St Anton Am Alberg, local police said.

In neighbouring Slovakia, mountain rescue teams reported the death of 37-year-old man killed in an avalanche in the Mala Fatra mountains.

A seven-year-old child was killed in Aying, near Munich, by a falling tree which was reportedly weighed down by snow.