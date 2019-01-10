Donald Trump visits US-Mexico border amid impasse over wall funding

Donald Trump speaks as he tours the US border with Mexico at the Rio Grande on the southern border Credit: AP

President Donald Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress if he cannot reach a deal with Democrats to fund his promised border wall. He spent most of Thursday in Texas near the US-Mexico border in a bid to draw further attention to his case after negotiations with politicians stalled. The partial government shutdown dragged into a 20th day with hundreds of thousands of federal workers off the job or working without pay as the wall fight persisted. Asked about a national emergency declaration, Mr Trump said as he left the White House: “I’m not prepared to do that yet, but if I have to I will.” He contends such a declaration would allow him to direct the military to begin wall construction.

“So we’re either going to have a win, make a compromise, because I think a compromise is a win for everybody, or I will declare a national emergency,” he said. In perhaps an ominous sign for those seeking a swift end to the showdown, Mr Trump announced he was cancelling his trip to Davos, Switzerland, later this month, citing Democrats’ “intransigence” on border security. He was to leave on January 21 to attend the World Economic Forum. It was not clear what a compromise might entail.

President Donald Trump holds up a belt buckle given to him to by rancher Monty Awbrey Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Mr Trump says he will not reopen the government without money for the wall. Democrats say they favour measures to bolster border security but oppose the long, impregnable walling that Mr Trump envisions. He is asking for US$5.7 billion to build the wall. As he left the White House on Thursday, he denied ever saying Mexico was going to pay for the wall during his presidential campaign. He told reporters: "Obviously, I never said this, and I never meant they're going to write out a cheque. I said they were going to pay for it and they are. They are paying for it with the incredible deal we made with the United States, Mexico and Canada - USMCA deal." Mr Trump’s comments came a day after he walked out of a negotiating meeting with congressional leaders, “I said bye-bye”, he tweeted afterwards as efforts to reopen the government fell into deeper disarray. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the president of engaging in political games to fire up his base.

Illegal drugs and other items that have been seized, are displayed as President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on immigration and border security at US Border Patrol McAllen Station Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

“I think the meeting was a set-up so he could walk out,” she said. In McAllen, Texas, Mr Trump visited a border patrol station for a roundtable discussion on immigration and border security and got a briefing. But he had expressed his own doubts that his appearance and remarks would change any minds as he seeks money for the wall that has been his signature promise since his presidential campaign. “A wheel works and a wall works,” Mr Trump said, mocking Democratic criticism of his plan.

Groups opposed to border walls demonstrate in McAllen, Texas Credit: Eric Gay/AP

Supporters of President Donald Trump in McAllen, Texas Credit: Eric Gay/AP

Putting the standoff in personal terms, the president tweeted before leaving for Texas: “The Opposition Party & the Dems know we must have Strong Border Security, but don’t want to give ‘Trump’ another one of many wins!” The White House meeting in the Situation Room ended after just 14 minutes. Democrats said they asked Mr Trump to reopen the government but he told them if he did they wouldn’t give him money for the wall. Republicans said Mr Trump posed a direct question to Ms Pelosi: If he opened the government, would she fund the wall? She said no. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Mr Trump slammed his hand on the table. But Mr Trump, who handed out sweets at the start of the meeting, disputed that characterisation. He said he “didn’t smash the table” but “should have”.

