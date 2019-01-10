DR Congo election: Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi wins presidential vote

Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has won the long-delayed presidential election, the electoral commission announced. Mr Tshisekedi, who received more than seven million votes (38%) had not been widely considered the leading candidate and is relatively untested. The son of late opposition leader Etienne, who pursued the presidency for many years, he surprised many last year by breaking away from an opposition effort to unite behind a single candidate. Some observers have suggested that President Joseph Kabila’s government sought to make a deal as hopes faded for a win for ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, who received more than four million votes (23%).

Opposition candidate Martin Fayulu wipes his face before speaking to the press in Kinshasa Credit: Jerome Delay/AP

It is not immediately clear whether opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, who had vowed to clean up DR Congo’s widespread corruption and led in polling, will contest the results. The constitutional court has 14 days to validate them. Mr Fayulu received more than six million votes (34%). This is DR Congo’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960. Mr Kabila has ruled since 2001 in the troubled nation rich in the minerals key to smartphones around the world and has amassed vast wealth. He is barred from serving three consecutive terms, but during more than two years of election delays many Congolese feared he would find a way to stay in office.

“This is the coronation of a lifetime,” the deputy secretary-general of Mr Tshisekedi’s party, Rubens Mikindo, said above the cheers at party headquarters. “This is the beginning of national reconciliation.” Scores of people in the capital, Kinshasa, danced after the election results were announced long after midnight, but observers waited to see how other Congolese would respond, especially after Mr Fayulu this week warned that the results were “not negotiable”. Activist groups on Wednesday urged people to “be ready to massively take to the streets” if results did not match “the truth of the ballot boxes”.

Residents celebrate in Kinshasa Credit: Jerome Delay/AP