Dramatic footage shows police officers save man from burning wreck

Police in the US have released dramatic bodycam footage of officers rescuing a man from a burning vehicle.

The car was involved in a high-speed head-on crash with another car which was driving the wrong way, on January 9, in Florida.

Volusia County sheriff’s Office released the bodycam footage of the response, in which officers pulled the young driver to safety from the mangled car which was on fire.

The wrong-way driver killed on the spot, police said, while the rescued man was rushed to hospital and was in critical condition.