Driver quizzed as suspected migrants found in stopped lorry that caused M6 jam

A lorry driver is being questioned after 27 suspected migrants were found in the back of his vehicle on the M6. A part of the motorway was closed in both directions after police stopped and searched the lorry at around 5.45pm on Wednesday. Some of the group fled from the vehicle but were detained by officers before being given a medical assessment and transferred to immigration officials for interview. The 42-year-old driver, who was arrested at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the illegal entry of persons unknown to the UK, Staffordshire Police said.

Burton fans travelling to their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City were among those stuck for hours in the traffic. Hundreds were yet to arrive at the Etihad as the game kicked off as planned at 7.45pm. Danny Ellis, who was a few hundred yards from the incident, said he saw 30 to 40 police cars pass him on the northbound side of the motorway and said three or four lorries were stopped and searched. “We could only see the lorries being chased down and stopped but we couldn’t see people running away,” he told the Press Association. “We were told for safety to get back in our cars and lock them. We were told a lot of people escaped and ran from the back of these lorries.”

