Duchess of Sussex chooses charities where she feels she can make the biggest difference

The Duchess of Sussex has chosen four charities to support in her role as a new member of the Royal Family.

Kensington Palace has announced that Meghan will become Patron for The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Works and Mayhew.

It follows months of work since her wedding to Prince Harry in May last year.

The Duchess wanted to choose charities for which she felt she could make the biggest difference.

Two of the patronages have been passed on to Meghan by The Queen: The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.