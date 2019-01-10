Duchess of Sussex becomes patron of National Theatre, Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Works and Mayhew

The four organisations the Duchess of Sussex has become a patron of have been announced by Kensington Palace.

She will be a patron of the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Works and Mayhew.

Kensington Palace said the four organisations "reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare".

Two of the patronages, The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities, have been passed on to Meghan by the Queen, who has held the roles for 45 and 33 years respectively.

"The Duchess is delighted to become patron of both national and grassroots organisations that are part of the fabric of the UK, and is very much looking forward to working with them to bring wider public attention to their causes," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"Her Royal Highness feels she can use her position to focus attention on, and make a particular difference to these organisations and, more widely, the sectors they each represent."

The work of the four organisations includes: