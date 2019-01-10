Family of Jayden Moodie, boy murdered in London, say he had 'no affiliation with gangs'

The family of a 14-year-old boy who was murdered in east London this week have said he had "no affiliation with gangs", as they appealed for help in bringing his killers to justice.

Jayden Moodie was rammed off his moped before being stabbed several times by a gang of men in the east of the capital on Tuesday.

Reading a statement on behalf of the family, Jayden's cousin Leon Green said the teen's character was "infectious", adding "anyone who met him fell in love with his charm".

Jayden's mother, Jada Bailey, was present beside Mr Green as he spoke to the media.