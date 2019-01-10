- ITV Report
-
Family of Jayden Moodie, boy murdered in London, say he had 'no affiliation with gangs'
The family of a 14-year-old boy who was murdered in east London this week have said he had "no affiliation with gangs", as they appealed for help in bringing his killers to justice.
Jayden Moodie was rammed off his moped before being stabbed several times by a gang of men in the east of the capital on Tuesday.
Reading a statement on behalf of the family, Jayden's cousin Leon Green said the teen's character was "infectious", adding "anyone who met him fell in love with his charm".
Jayden's mother, Jada Bailey, was present beside Mr Green as he spoke to the media.
- Warning: Flashing images
The youngster was murdered in an area notorious for drug dealing and blighted by so-called county lines gangs that are known to exploit children.
Police investigating the murder have recovered a car believed to have been involved in the incident, which occurred around 6.30pm on Tuesday on Bickley Road, Leyton.
A black Mercedes B Class was recovered in the Carlisle Road area of Leyton on Wednesday and police said "it remains in situ for forensic recovery".
Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, from the Metropolitan Police murder squad, said: "Everything that we have learned about this attack so far indicates it was targeted and intent on lethal force from the outset.
"We are doing everything we can to catch those who carried out this cowardly attack and bring them to justice."
Police patrols were stepped up in the wake of the murder, as locals described moped gangs and drug dealers operating in the area.