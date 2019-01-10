Fire at hotel designated to become centre for asylum seekers

A fire broke out at a hotel earmarked as an accommodation centre for asylum seekers.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at the Shannon Key West Hotel, Co Leitrim at about 8pm on Thursday night.

The scene has been sealed off by gardai pending further investigations.

The former hotel in Rooskey was identified in November as a possible direct provision centre.

It was due to open this month and it was expected to house about 80 refugees.

Gardai said nobody had been injured in the incident.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

In a separate incident in November a hotel in Moville, Co Donegal that was due to house around 100 asylum seekers was targeted in a suspected arson attack.