Information Commissioner to give evidence to Holyrood’s Audit Committee

Scotland’s information watchdog is to be questioned by MSPs after he accused the Scottish Government of adopting an “inconsistent” approach to Freedom of Information (FoI) laws.

Daren Fitzhenry, the Scottish Information Commissioner, is to give evidence to Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee as part of its scrutiny of legislation introduced in 2002.

It comes after he mounted an investigation into the government’s FoI record and the involvement of special advisers in the process following complaints from the media.