Investigators in ‘rape’ case seeking Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyer has said US investigators are seeking DNA from the footballer in their investigation of a woman’s allegation that the international star raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009.

Lawyer Peter S Christiansen in Las Vegas provided no further details.

Las Vegas police spokesperson Laura Meltzer confirmed than an official request has been submitted to Italian authorities.

Ronaldo currently plays for Juventus which is based in Turin.

Ms Meltzer added that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department "is taking the same steps in this case as in any other sexual assault to facilitate the collection of DNA evidence".

The police case was closed in 2009 when the alleged victim, Kathryn Mayorga, declined to name her alleged assailant.

The police investigation was reopened at Ms Mayorga's request last August, shortly before the former model and schoolteacher filed a civil lawsuit in state court claiming that Ronaldo raped her and that she had been paid £294,000 to keep it secret.

Ms Mayorga has given consent through her lawyers to make her name public.

Ronaldo has not been served with the lawsuit, Mr Christiansen said.

The lawsuit is on and the criminal police investigation are on separate legal tracks.

Ms Mayorga's lawyers, Leslie Mark Stovall and Larissa Drohobyczer, have no information about the police probe, Ms Drohobyczer said.

Ronaldo has denied the allegation.