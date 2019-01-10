Lady Gaga apologises for working with R Kelly following fresh allegations

Lady Gaga has apologised for working with R Kelly and promised to remove the song they made together from streaming services amid fresh allegations of sexual assault against the R&B singer.

A documentary aired in the US last week in which several women came forward to allege Kelly had sexually assaulted them.

The singer has previously been subject of sexual impropriety allegations and, in 2008, stood trial on child pornography charges, of which he was acquitted.

Kelly has not been charged with any offence in relation to the latest accusations. He denies any wrongdoing.

Gaga worked on the song Do What U Want with Kelly in 2013 but has now condemned the singer, saying she stands "behind these women 1000%" and that the allegations are "horrifying and indefensible".