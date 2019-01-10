Man faces court over ‘suspicious packages’ found at embassies

A 49-year-old man has appeared in court over suspicious packages delivered to embassies and consulates throughout Australia.

The British consulate in Melbourne was one of 38 to be sent parcels, with officers continuing to test them to determine what substance they contain.

Police have recovered 29 of the packages and have said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Savas Avan, from Shepparton, more than 100 miles north of Melbourne, appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court was told the packages contained asbestos.