Model with Down’s Syndrome 'paving the way for others with disabilities'

Kate Grant is paving the way for others with disabilities, her mother said Credit: Benefit/PA

A top model with Down’s Syndrome is blazing the trail for others with disabilities, her mother said. Kate Grant, 20, from Cookstown in Co Tyrone, has become a brand ambassador for cosmetics giant Benefit. She appeared on the firm’s Instagram account modelling a new eye-liner and has received nearly 5,000 likes. The company said: "We’re so pleased to have her as one of our Wing Women."

Benefit shared a photograph of the model on social media applying eyeliner. Credit: Benefit/Instagram

Proud mum Deirdre Grant said: "She is paving the way for people coming behind her. "She is aware of that and wants to spread awareness about inclusion for people with disabilities and that is what she has done from the very start. "She is aware that she is able to do that in a way some of her friends cannot. She is using her voice for them." Kate was crowned champion in the Teen Ultimate Beauty Of The World pageant and also appeared on ITV show This Morning. She has more recently become a brand ambassador for Benefit, which sells its make-up at over 2,000 shops in more than 30 countries globally. Ms Grant added: "She has a great drive to be a supermodel. "I love her optimism and as her mum I would always be there to support her in that optimism.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.