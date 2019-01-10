Often cloudy with a little drizzle in places

This Evening and Tonight: Rather cloudy overnight, with light rain and drizzle clearing from the south, but continuing across the far north of Scotland. Elsewhere it'll be largely dry, with perhaps a few clear spells across the northeast, giving a patchy frost by morning.

Friday: A cloudy but dry day for many although some light drizzle is likely at times, especially over western hills. The best of any brighter spells will be in the northeast.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: A mild but windy weekend, with some rain at times on Saturday. Turning brighter and colder through Sunday with showers in the north. Bright spells on Monday with winds easing.