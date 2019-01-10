- ITV Report
Raheem Sterling tells fan to 'stand tall' in face of racist abuse
Manchester City and England player Raheem Sterling has told a fan who has received racist abuse to "stand tall and be proud of who you are".
The 24-year-old shared the kind words in a letter addressed to fan Ethan Ross, after the boy's grandmother wrote to Sterling to tell him about the abuse. The letter has been widely shared on social media with fans praising the player's response.
Sterling has been outspoken on racism in football, having received abuse himself. He has previously condemned newspapers for their reporting of black players, claiming they have a role to play with racism in sport.
The player used an Instagram post to compare newspaper reports around the reporting of black and white players buying homes.
In December, Chelsea said it had suspended four supporters from attending future matches whilst it conducted an investigation into whether they were involved in racially abusing Sterling during a Premiere League clash at Stamford Bridge.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed at the time that it was investigating the alleged abuse.