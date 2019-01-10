Rolls-Royce car manufacturing will stay in Britain after Brexit, says boss

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars belongs to Britain and will not move manufacturing elsewhere after Brexit, its boss has said as the company unveils record sales figures.

Chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos told reporters the idea of moving the car maker abroad was a “complete no-go for me”.

“Rolls-Royce belongs to Britain,” he said.

“We are committed to Britain. Rolls-Royce is part of what I would call the British industrial crown jewels.

“It is an in-built brand promise even for our customers worldwide to be proudly built in Goodwood.”

Brexit has made the future of the UK’s car manufacturing industry uncertain, with Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover and Vauxhall among those to warn of negative impacts in the event of a hard Brexit.