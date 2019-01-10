- ITV Report
-
John Lewis may drop staff bonus as profits come under pressure
The John Lewis Partnership has warned its annual staff bonus is under threat for the first time as it battles challenging trading conditions.
Around 83,000 staff are usually awarded the payout in March, but the retailer said on Thursday it expects profits to be "substantially lower" this year amid slower sales growth.
Chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield said: "The board will need to consider carefully in March, following the usual process, whether payment of a bonus is prudent in the light of business and economic prospects at that time."
The bombshell announcement came alongside the firm’s Christmas trading update, which saw the department store chain book like-for-like sales growth of just 1% in the seven weeks to January 5.
While fashion, beauty and womenswear performed well, the firm said profit margins remain under pressure in what is an "intensely competitive pricing environment".
Comparable sales at sister chain Waitrose rose by only 0.3%, despite a sharp reduction in the level of promotions.
"Two main factors are affecting the retail sector - oversupply of physical space and relatively weak consumer demand," said Sir Mayfield.
In contrast, Tesco has emerged as a festive winner after unveiling a strong set of Christmas trading figures.
The grocery giant posted a 2.2% rise in UK like-for-like sales in the six weeks to January 5, outperforming the wider market in all key categories - food, clothing and general merchandise.
Across both the UK and Ireland, comparable sales were up 2.6%.
Tesco said its "Festive 5" Christmas vegetable offer proved particularly popular with customers, selling 19.7 million units over the three weeks to Christmas.
Promotions on lamb and beef joints also helped drive sales.
Chief executive Dave Lewis said: "As a team we have achieved a lot in the last 19 weeks.
"In the UK we delivered significant improvements in our competitive offer and this is reflected in a very strong Christmas performance which was ahead of the market."
Meanwhile, Marks & Spencer has insisted it is seeing "encouraging early signs" despite further falls in clothing and food sales over its Christmas quarter.
The retail bellwether said like-for-like clothing and home sales dropped 2.4% over the 13 weeks to December 29 while comparable food sales fell 2.1%.
Total clothing and home sales fell by 4.8% as it was knocked by a raft of store closures under its overhaul.
The group said while unusually warm weather and falling consumer confidence made for a "very challenging" November, overall trading in its third quarter was "steady with some early encouraging signs".
M&S also confirmed it remained on track for its full-year profit guidance.
Chief executive Steve Rowe said: "Against the backdrop of well-publicised difficult market conditions, our performance remained steady across the period."
The retail sector is coming under intense pressure as consumer confidence takes a knock from Brexit worries and costs rocket.