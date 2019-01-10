Police demand DNA of staff at facility where woman in vegetative state had baby after being sexually assaulted

A woman in a vegetative state who had a baby after she was sexually assaulted at a long-term care facility is recovering in hospital with her child, police have said.

Authorities have issued a search warrant to get DNA from all male staff members at the facility near Phoenix, Arizona.

The victim, who has not been named, gave birth on December 29 at Hacienda HealthCare.

She had been in a vegetative state for more than 10 years after a near-drowning experience.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Sergeant Tommy Thompson said: "She was not in a position to give consent to any of this.

"So if anyone can understand that, this was a helpless victim who was sexually assaulted."

He confirmed the baby was in distress following the birth, but staff members of the facility were there when the baby was born and it was a natural birth.

Sergeant Thompson said police will get a court order if anyone declines to submit DNA samples.

He also said that anyone who knew about the pregnancy but failed to report it could face charges. Staff have denied knowing about it until the birth.