Several injured as bus hits bridge and flips onto side in Scottish Highlands

A number of injured people have been taken to hospital after a Stagecoach bus crashed into a bridge in the Highlands and landed on its side.

At least one person was freed after becoming trapped inside the vehicle in the "serious" crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident south-east of Munlochy, on the Black Isle, near Inverness, just after 5.40pm on Friday.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were sent to the scene at the B9161 at Littlemill Bridge.

Police Scotland confirmed "a number of injured people" had been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but offered no further details.