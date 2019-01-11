- ITV Report
Several injured as bus hits bridge and flips onto side in Scottish Highlands
A number of injured people have been taken to hospital after a Stagecoach bus crashed into a bridge in the Highlands and landed on its side.
At least one person was freed after becoming trapped inside the vehicle in the "serious" crash.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident south-east of Munlochy, on the Black Isle, near Inverness, just after 5.40pm on Friday.
Fire, police and ambulance crews were sent to the scene at the B9161 at Littlemill Bridge.
Police Scotland confirmed "a number of injured people" had been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but offered no further details.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), which sent a number of resources to the scene, said it safely removed one person who was trapped in the single-decker bus and "assisted" five others.
Kate Forbes, the SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, tweeted: “Very concerned and sorry to see this news. Thoughts with everybody involved, particularly those who are hurt.”
A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm there has been a serious road accident on the Black Isle in the Munlochy area involving one of our services operating between Inverness and Cromarty.
"Emergency services are at the scene of the accident. Our first thoughts are for those affected and their families.
"Safety is our absolute priority and we are supporting the police and the emergency services in any way that we can, including helping establish the circumstances involved."
The road has been closed in both directions, with diversions in place, and crews remained in attendance at the scene on Friday evening.
Any concerned relatives seeking more information, or members of the public who witnessed the accident, are being asked to contact police on the 101 number, quoting incident number 2792 of January 11.