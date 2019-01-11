Avalanche hits hotel amid snow-related deaths across Europe

Three people in Switzerland have been injured after an avalanche hit a hotel, while across Europe, at least 20 people have died as freezing weather and heavy snow hits the continent.

A separate avalanche in Bulgaria killed two snowboarders in the Pirin Mountains on Friday.

The Bulgarian Red Cross alleged the two triggered the avalanche that killed them after ignoring warnings and weather alerts.

In eastern Switzerland, police said three people were slightly hurt when an avalanche hit a hotel at Schwaegalp on Thursday afternoon.

In Germany, the 48-year-old driver of a snow plough died on Friday after his vehicle toppled into an icy river.