'He should be alive today': Youth worker tells ITV News authorities failed to protect seven-year-old Joel Urhie

Former Lewisham Council youth worker Gwenton Sloley has accused his former employers. Credit: ITV News

One of the country's highest-profile youth workers has accused the authorities of failing the family of seven-year-old Joel Urhie, who died in his family home last August in an arson attack, saying the boy "should be alive today". Gwenton Sloley used to work for Lewisham Council but has left the local authority and is now embroiled in a bitter disagreement with the police which he says began in the aftermath of Joel's death. Today he has spoken out for the first time about how he believes the council, police and probation services let the family down. He also said that for raising questions about the conduct of the authorities in the run up to Joel's death there has been a "witch hunt" and he has been "targeted" by the police. Mr Sloley, who has trained police officers and children's services around the United Kingdom, told ITV News that: "I was in the meeting and all the services were there, so everyone knows and everyone knew that the family needed help."

Efe Urhie's seven-year-old son Joel died in the Deptford arson attack at the family's home. Credit: ITV News/Family handout

As a member of the safeguarding panel for Lewisham - where the council, police and probation service discuss threats to vulnerable young people in their area - Mr Sloley was present at a critical meeting, where threats to the family were discussed. "Because of failings, simple failings, which have now become major failings, which nobody wants to own up to, we could have protected that young man. He should be alive today," he said. Joel's elder brother had been in prison for drug offences and in the run up to the fatal fire had been shot at. This incident was discussed at a special meeting within Lewisham 10 days before the fire.

Joel Urhie did not follow his mother out of the family home's first floor window when fire engulfed the house. Credit: Family handout

National police guidelines say that in the event of a threat being made to someone's life, a risk assessment must be done which takes into account all adults and children that person is in regular contact with. It also says their close associates should be informed. Mr Sloley told ITV News after the meeting had discussed Joel's elder brother being shot at, he expected action was going to be taken. "Instead of putting special measures in place, which we usually do for the family, which would be a panic alarm, a fire-proof letter box… none of that was done," he said. "Clearly something has gone wrong and no one is putting their hands up and saying 'you know what we have done wrong' and I am the person that has to live with that, knowing this young man has lost his life, knowing the family are not being given the treatment that they want."

Gwenton Sloley, left, appeared in an ITV Tonight documentary six months ago. Credit: ITV Tonight

Responding to news the family had also approached the probation services themselves only four days before the fire, Mr Sloley said: "After the mum and brother asked for help, they should have acted on that immediately. They shouldn't have been allowed to leave." In October Mr Sloley's own property was raided by the same police force he works for and his work for police forces around the country has been stopped. He believes he has been targeted by the police for raising questions internally about Joel's death.

Efe Urhie said she had warned authorities of a threat to her family. Credit: Family handout