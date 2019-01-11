Forceful Fiona Bruce lauded for assertive first appearance on Question Time

Fiona Bruce has been praised for her deft and assertive handling of panellists on the new-look Question Time. The experienced newsreader appeared to take little time to settle into the frequently fiery debate show. Brexit was the first and primary topic of discussion and interruption on the first Question Time since the Christmas break, and Bruce was praised for pressing guests on the Brexit deal, Conservative leave strategy, and alleged Labour electioneering over the EU. Within the first few minutes of the show, Bruce asserted her authority, firmly questioned Conservative deputy chairman James Cleverly over the Government’s apparent lack of control over the Brexit process.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In an exchange with the senior Tory, she said: “If this is the Government being in control, what does out of control look like?”. She added later on Brexit plans: “Does anyone have any idea what the plan B is, literally anyone?” Receiving no answer after forceful questioning, she asked the audience in pantomime fashion, “have I missed it?” One impressed viewer welcomed the robust and insistent style of the new presenter, saying: “Fiona Bruce is destroying everyone and I love it.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Another viewer at home added: “Fiona Bruce is excellent. Probing, not putting up with waffle, asking follow ups to get an actual answer, straight to the point.” Bruce took over from David Dimbleby who had presented the often-heated debate show for 25 years. The show had received some criticism for recitations of various party lines, and sometimes angry clashes. The new-look show was filmed in the Jeremy Corbyn heartland of Islington in north London, and featured voices from both sides of the divisive Brexit debate.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.