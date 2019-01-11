Ex-Neighbours actor Craig McLachlan charged with indecent assault

Former Neighbours star Craig McLachlan has been charged with multiple counts of indecent assault.

The Australian actor was charged with eight counts of indecent assault and one count of common assault after being accused of sexual misconduct by three women who worked with him in a stage musical.

Police in Victoria state said a 53-year-old man, identified in reports as McLachlan, has been summoned to appear in court over the nine charges, and another charge of attempted indecent assault.