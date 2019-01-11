Snake catchers rescue python covered in hundreds of ticks

Snake catchers in Australia have rescued a snake which was covered in more than 500 ticks.

The reptile - which is believed to be ill - was found in a garden swimming pool with 511 of the parasitic bugs biting into its skin.

The carpet python was caught in Coolangatta, Queensland, by Tony Harrison, who said he had never seen anything like it in his 26 years as a professional snake catcher.

“Here in Australia you often will see an animal, a dog or a cat, with one tick, but here is a snake that has 511 of them so it’s amazing they’re still in one piece,” the 51-year-old said.