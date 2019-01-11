Jeremy Hunt: it's Theresa May's deal or no-Brexit

The foreign secretary has just taken a huge political risk on behalf of the prime minister.

He has re-framed the Brexit debate by saying it's "a version" of her deal or - probably - no Brexit, because he thinks parliament would find a way to block a no-deal Brexit and won't be able to rally around an alternative Brexit.

Jeremy Hunt also said it would be impossible for her deal to win the meaningful vote unless there are "legally binding" changes to the Northern Ireland backstop - which the EU has ruled out.

So that sounded like de facto confirmation from the top of the government that she will lose on Tuesday.

What is he doing?

Well his ostensible motive was to persuade Brexit-supporting MPs to change their minds and back the PM, at the last - by scaring them that they won't get the no-deal exit some of them want, and by voting against the PM they are highly likely to keep us in the EU.