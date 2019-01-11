New social security system will ensure dignity and respect, vows minister

People using Scotland’s new social security services will be treated with dignity and respect, the Government has pledged.

Unveiling the Government’s charter for the social security policy which was approved by Parliament last year, Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said it creates a supportive system for everyone who needs it.

The charter sets out the detail of what can be expected from the Scottish Government and Social Security Scotland for anyone accessing the new system.

Thanking those who helped develop the charter, which included people with experience of the welfare system, Ms Somerville said: “When people use a public service they should have no concerns about how they will be treated.

“Whatever the contact is about and whoever they speak to, they should have full confidence that they will be treated with dignity and respect.